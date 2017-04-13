GR doctor’s license suspended over unreported convictions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has suspended the license of a doctor who performs abortions in Grand Rapids. Officials say it’s because he did not report prior criminal convictions, which might lead to an unsafe environment for patients.

Dr. Thomas Gordon works for the Heritage Clinic for Women on Fulton Street in Grand Rapids. He has had a valid medical license in Michigan since 1980. Documents show it will be suspended starting April 26.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs first filed an administrative complaint against Gordon in April 2016, saying he never notified the state of four convictions that date back 25 years. Failing to notify the department violates the Public Health Code.

The four misdemeanor convictions cited in LARA documents are:

Aggravated assault in 1992. Gordon served 18 months on probation.

Domestic violence and firearm possession while under the influence in 2012. He spent four days in jail and 18 months on probation.

Disorderly person jostling in 2015. Gordon served a year of probation.

Operating while intoxicated in 2015. He was sentenced to six months of probation.

According to the LARA complaint, Gordon paid fines in all four court cases totaling more than $4,500.

The LARA Consent Order detailing the suspension also notes Gordon’s license can be automatically reinstated if within six months “the Department has received satisfactory written evidence from the Health Professional Recovery Program (HPRP) verifying the Respondent has undergone independent mental health and chemical dependency/substance abuse evaluations… entered into a disciplinary, non-confidential regulatory monitoring agreement… that HPRP has endorsed [Dr. Gordon] as safe to practice, OR that HPRP has determined [Dr. Gordon] does not require treatment monitoring.”

Gordon will also undergo a two-year probationary period if the state reinstates his license.

