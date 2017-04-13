Dalton wants statements kept out of shooting spree trial

Jason Dalton’s hearing will stream live on woodtv.com starting at 9 a.m.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Jason Dalton, the man accused of opening fire on eight people at three locations in the Kalamazoo area in February 2016, is expected back in court this morning.

Dalton, 46, of Cooper Township, faces 16 criminal counts in the shooting rampage, including six counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

Today’s hearing at the Kalamazoo County Courthouse will focus on whether statements that Dalton made to investigators just after his arrest should be heard during his trial. Dalton’s defense team has filed a motion to suppress the statements, but the prosecution wants them to be admitted as evidence and bears the burden of proving they are admissible.

The defense and prosecution will present their arguments to the judge and witness are expected to testify about whether the statements are admissible.

Police reports say that Dalton, who was working as an Uber driver the night of the shooting spree, told investigators that a “devil” showed up on his Uber app and controlled his body. He said the app would make different noises to tell him who he should kill. None of the victims were his passengers.

Judge Alexander Lipsey may make a decision today or he could take some time to consider before releasing a ruling.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting is expected to hold a press conference after the hearing to update the community on where the case stands.

Six people were killed in the Feb. 20, 2016 shooting spree: Judy Brown, Barbara Hawthorne, Mary Jo Nye, Mary Lou Nye, and father and son Rich and Tyler Smith.

Two others, Tiana Carruthers and now-15-year-old Abigail Kopf, were seriously hurt but survived and continue to recover.

Dalton is pleading insanity. His trial is scheduled to start June 13 and is expected to last two weeks.

Plans are in the works to create a large memorial park and monument to honor the lives lost in and affected by the shooting spree.

