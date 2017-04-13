Several people displaced after Kalamazoo apartment fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich (WOOD) — Several people, including children, were displaced from their homes after an apartment fire in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of smoke coming from an apartment building, located in the 1200 block of Stockbridge Avenue, at 1 a.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found fire on the second floor of the apartment and in the attic.

Crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire, and most of the damage was contained to the second floor.

Police say no one was injured, but the fire did displace several adults and eight children. The American Red Cross is assisting them with making temporary living arrangements.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is currently under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

