Ken’s Fruit Market reopens months after arson





GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than seven months after a fire forced a popular grocery store in Grand Rapids Township to close its doors, Ken’s Fruit Market will reopen Thursday.

The Sept. 8 fire at Ken’s Fruit Market off Plainfield Avenue NE was ruled arson, but investigators have never been able to find the person responsible. The flames were minimal, but the smoke damage left owners no choice but to throw out $225,000 worth of groceries and goods and start from scratch.

The store owners had hoped to open in January, but they told 24 Hour News 8 that opening day was pushed back because of code and construction issues.

Many people have been anticipating the reopening of Ken’s Fruit Market. Alex Courts, the store’s general manager, said it will feature the same products as before but will have a little different layout.

Courts told 24 Hour News 8 they are glad to be back open and serving everyone again.

Ken’s Fruit Market will have a lot of good sales going on through the weekend and also next week, Courts added.

Next door, Africa’s Child, had to throw out all of their inventory from smoke damage. They are holding a grand reopening at 10 a.m. Thursday. Africa’s Child will also have drawings and door prizes through Saturday.

