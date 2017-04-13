Man charged after Kzoo shooting kills man, wounds woman

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man is charged with murder in a shooting that killed another man and wounded a woman.

Deonte Lamar Burdine, 20, was arraigned Thursday on charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and four counts of felony firearm, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The shooting happened Monday in the 900 block of North Church Street. Bernard Andrew Kye, 22, was fatally shot and a 40-year-old woman was shot in the leg. She is expected to be OK.

Burdine was arrested Tuesday evening without incident, according to officers.

Investigators are asking any witnesses to come forward, with the hope that someone may have recorded the incident which could aid in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

