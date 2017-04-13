Man, mother charged with abuse of 3-year-old

HASTING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Barry County couple has been charged with child abuse after the woman’s 3-year-old daughter was hospitalized.

Karol Dann Blachard and John McKinzie Munro III were charged Thursday with first-degree child abuse, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to a Barry County Prosecutor’s Office news release.

Blachard was also charged with second-degree child abuse for allegedly not protecting her daughter from abuse by Munro, the release said.

Prosecutors say the child was allegedly beaten over a long period of time and was so severely injured she had to be hospitalized.

Blanchard’s bond was set at $500,000, while Muno received a bond of $1 million. They will be back in court on April 26, 2017.

