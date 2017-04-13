Naot Trunk Show: find the perfect shoe for you

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to your feet, the best shoes are fashionable and functional. Michael VanDenBerg of Corey’s Bootery is a Certified Pedorthist, which is kind of like a “foot pharmacist.” A pedorthist specializes in fitting shoes, making custom shoes, and custom inserts. He says what you put on your feet can affect your entire body. Improper fitting shoes or shoes that aren’t supportive can cause knee, hip, and back pain.

Talk to a certified Pedorthist and learn how much of a difference great shoes can make at the Naot Trunk Show. See video above to learn more.

Event

Naot Trunk Show at Corey’s Bootery

April 14 and 15

9am-5pm

Free foot massages and hor d’oeuvres

(269) 349-2247

1016 E. Cork Street – Kalamazoo

