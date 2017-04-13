Residents surprised by suspected gunman breaking into Kzoo home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Some Kalamazoo residents were startled Tuesday afternoon when a suspected gunman broke into their home.

It happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Church Street in the city’s Northside neighborhood.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, a sergeant on routine patrol spotted the suspect pointing a handgun at someone. The suspect saw the officer and ran.

Authorities say the suspect broke into a house to try to evade the sergeant. Those living in the home fled and weren’t hurt, according to officers.

Authorities said the suspect was “eventually removed” from the house and arrested without further incident.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man, was arrested for felonious assault, home invasion and resisting and obstructing. Authorities are withholding his name until his arraignment.

Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

