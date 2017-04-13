Surveillance video shows fatal crash, fire at Kzoo Speedway





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Recently released surveillance video shows a deadly crash and fire at a Kalamazoo gas station.

The video captures the moment when a vehicle crashed into 53-year-old Michael Seyoum on Jan 22 while he was pumping gas at the Speedway on S. Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo.

The crash sparked a fire. A witness pulled Seyoum, who was injured, away from the flames.

Seyoum was rushed to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the car was a 74-year-old Mattawan woman.

No charges were filed in the case.

