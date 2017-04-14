4 injured in head-on crash in Ionia County

ORLEANS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a head-on crash Friday that also injured three others.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on M-44, Belding Road, near Hoppough Road in Orleans Township, north of Ionia.

Investigators on scene told 24 Hour News 8 that the crash happened as one of the vehicles tried to pass on the two lane road.

Two people in each vehicle were taken to the hospital — three by ambulance and one by Aero Med.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

M-44 was closed in both directions for nearly two hours.

