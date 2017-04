GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A family of seven was able to safely escape their Grand Rapids home during a fire early Friday.

The family was inside the home near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and Beacon Street SW when the fire started around 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit