Child Abuse Awareness Month: how can you help?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – April is Child Abuse Awareness Month; and while this is a very difficult topic to discuss, we want to inform our community about this reality. We had Dr. Debra Simms, from the Center for Child Protection at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to discuss how you can help prevent or report child abuse.

Unfortunately, this is something that happens much more than we want to acknowledge. In fact, an estimated 683,000 children were victims of child abuse in 2015 alone.

Also, of the nearly 700,000 children in the U.S. who experienced maltreatment or abuse, 75% suffered neglect; 17.2% suffered physical abuse; more than 8.4% suffered sexual abuse.

Did you know that 90% of the time it’s someone the child has a relationship with? Children aren’t abused by “those people” or “scary people in alleys”… often, its parents at the end of their rope.

See video above for more information on signs that a child is being abused and how to help.

We’re fortunate enough in Grand Rapids to have the Center for Child Protection here. If you’re feeling convicted to help, reach out to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation and they can find something for you.

616-391-1242

