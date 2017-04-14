Deputies: Marijuana grow may have caused apartment fire

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies believe a fire at an apartment in Kalamazoo County may have been caused by a marijuana grow operation.

Firefighters were called to an apartment in the 5500 block of Coddington Lane in Oshtemo Township around 6:45 p.m. Thursday on a report of a fire.

Crews were able to quickly evacuate residents and no one was injured.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, investigators determined the fire may have started in one of the apartments from a marijuana grow.

A second marijuana grow operation, unrelated to the fire, was found in another apartment while crews were testing the air quality in the building.

The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

