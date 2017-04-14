‘End of an era:’ Wyoming full-serve station to close

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — At Don’s Service on 28th Street SW, life has always been a little slower, but after 67 years, the area’s only totally full-service gas station is closing its doors.

“It’s the end of an era,” co-owner Hank Bloem said Friday.

At Don’s, on the corner of 28th Street and Byron Center Avenue, gas is a little more, actually a lot more — 32 cents a gallon more than Speedway across the street.

“There are no more like us, so we’re sort of an anamole,” Bloem said.

A young attendant dashes at the sound of a bell — filling your tank, checking your oil, cleaning your windshield.

The extra cost, they figure, is like a built-in tip at a restaurant.

“It’s a sad day for me,” customer Heather Heyboer said as an attendant cleaned her windshield. “I’ve been coming here for 30 years and getting my oil changed, and getting my car filled up. I don’t know how to pump gas.”

But there’s more.

“People are always in a hurry,” Bloem said. “I mean you see that on the road, you see that at this intersection, you see it at the grocery store. They’re darting around, looking for the best lane. People are always in a hurry.”

But here, “you have time to breathe,” he said.

Don’s Service closing View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Don's Service co-owner Hank Bloem works as cars pass by on 28th Street. A photo shows Don's Service when 28th Street looked much different. The two owners of Don's Service talk inside their business along 28th Street in Wyoming. A co-owner of Don's Service works on a car. Employees work on a car at Don's Service on 28th Street in Wyoming. Vintage items rest on the shelves of Don's Service in Wyoming. An employee works on a car at Don's Service in Wyoming. One of the owners of Don's Service.

Time for a free cup of coffee, a donut, time to chat.

“Friendship is a big piece of it. This is home in a sense,” long-time customer Herm Witte said.

Don Tigchelaar’s father, Don Sr., opened the station in 1950, when gas was 18 cents a gallon. Now, his son, Don Jr., owns it with Hank Bloem, who started working there when he was 15 — 50 years ago. But, they’re both ready to retire. So is their mechanic.

“It was time. We had a good run at it,” Don Tigchelaar said.

“I’m a pretty emotional guy,” Bloem said. “I’m sure I’ll have tears because this has been my whole life for a long time, for 50 years. You don’t just close the door on your life without tears.”

Just then, the bell rang, and the attendant dashed out to help another customer.

The last day of business is April 29, but the station is holding an open house the day before.

They’ve sold the station to Gerritt’s Appliance next door.

