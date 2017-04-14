EPA: No significant chemical discharge from US Steel spill

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says water sampling in Lake Michigan and a tributary shows no significant discharge of a potentially carcinogenic chemical from a U.S. Steel Corp. wastewater spill in northern Indiana.

The EPA said Friday that sampling results showed no significant trace of the chemical hexavalent chromium in the lake or the tributary called Burns Waterway after the Tuesday spill at U.S. Steel’s Midwest Plant in Portage, about 30 miles east of Chicago.

The company says it expects “a controlled, phased and highly monitored restart” to begin Friday at the plant while the EPA and other government agencies closely monitor it and conduct water and soil sampling. The restart will occur while a water company’s nearby intake remains closed and access to parks and beaches in the area remains restricted.

