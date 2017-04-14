Faith in the fall: The story of Seth Alfaro





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man who started the night out with friends ended up at the hospital, after falling more than two stories from the top of a building.

But that was only the start of this unexpected story of faith.

On Feb. 13, Seth Alfaro headed downtown to meet his two friends, 21-year-old Nate Wybenga and 22-year-old Jacob Marco, who brought along 20-year-old Hunter Bauss.

After skating around the northwest side of Ottawa Avenue, the group stopped to take photos. Seth, 21, thought he could get a better shot of the sunset by climbing to the top of nearby buildings. Bauss followed.

The pair scaled a ten-foot building, walked across another building’s roof, and pulled themselves up an old rickety pole. As they watched the sunset, they didn’t know the longest day of their lives was just beginning.

Instead of climbing back down the rickety old pole, Seth jumped eight feet to the roof below him. But on impact, the roof gave way and he tumbled about 25 feet to the ground.

According to his friends, Seth bounced off a furnace and landed face down on the only open slab of concrete, inches from sharp, rusty metal.

For about 20 seconds, the three friends called for Seth. They expected him to get up and walk out, but all they heard were moans.

After frantically searching for a way into the building, Marco kicked out a window and the friends found Seth in a room full of parts, unconscious and badly bleeding.

“No one should ever be able to see their friend the way we saw Seth that night, you know, bleeding out. It was not a pretty sight,” Wybenga said as he stared back at the building where it happened. “We carefully rolled him over and immediately called 911.”

Miles away on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, the Alfaro family was sitting at the dinner table.

“About 7 o’clock I heard just a frantic knock on the door,” said Seth’s mother. “I opened the door and it was the police officer. And it just felt like the movies. You just knew instantly that something wasn’t right. And the first thing she (the officer) said was, ‘Seth Alfaro had a bad accident.’ And I asked her, ‘Is he OK?’ And she said, ‘I can’t say.’”

The Alfaros jumped in their car and police led them to Spectrum Health’s emergency room. Staff told them to wait in a side room while they found a social worker.

“In my mind, I really thought that when we got there, they were going to tell us that he was dead,” Seth’s mom recounted. “I really thought that’s what they were going to say.”

An original CT scan showed there was bleeding on Seth’s brain. The doctors needed to do an MRI to determine the extent of the damage, but Seth’s brain was swelling. The immediate priority was to reduce the swelling, so they sedated Seth. He was lifeless in a coma.

Doctors said the next 24 hours would be up to Seth.

“And they said, we’ll know in the next 24 hours if he’s going to make it or not,” his father recounted.

Before the doctors left the Alfaros that night, Seth’s mom had one last question.

“I said, ‘Could he die from this?’ And he said, ‘Yes he could. And I didn’t know what else to ask.’”

Seth’s life was hanging on by a thread.

