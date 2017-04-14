GR doctor first to offer 2 new Lasik procedures





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County doctor is the first and only doctor in the state to offer two new Lasik procedures that are allowing a number of people to get rid of their reading glasses and bifocals.

Both procedures take about 10 minutes and most patients can read without glasses hours later.

Dr. Michael Keil of Keil Lasik now offers patients the Raindrop Inlay and KAMRA Inlay procedures.

He said he researched the new options to better serve the West Michigan area, especially people over the age of 40.

“If you’re over the age of 40 and you’ve got eyes, you’re going to get this thing called presbyopia and that’s going to put you in reading glasses or bifocals,” said Dr. Keil. “Pretty much everybody gets it. So, having a solution to that is really a big deal.”

Kammi Skrzypek agrees that having a solution is a “big deal.”

She lives in Hudsonville and became one the first patients in Michigan to have the Raindrop Inlay procedure done.

She said she began noticing subtle vision loss after she turned 40.

Skrzypek struggled to read menus while out to eat and her computer screen at work.

She told 24 Hour News 8 before the consultation and procedure, she owned as many as 20 pair of reading glasses.

Skrzypek was tired of depending on reading glasses so last December she went to Keil Lasik for a consultation.

“This is pretty groundbreaking,” Dr. Keil said.

Keil explained that KAMRA and Raindrop procedures are very similar.

They both restore your near vision without really affecting the strength of your distance sight.

The procedures take less than 15 minutes and some patients are reading and driving the same day.

“[I] went home and took a long four hour nap and woke up and was reading without glasses,” Skrzypek recalled with excitement.

Dr. Keil said that everyone won’t be a good candidate for these procedures so he offers free consultations for potential patients to find out.

