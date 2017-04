GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids Ballet’s Alice in Wonderland will be a delight to the eyes and ears. “Curiouser and curiouser” is certainly how you’ll feel after watching the costumes, set design, and music all come together in a whimsical onstage adventure. See video above to experience more of the magic!

The World Premiere will take place on April 28-30 & May 5-7, 2017 at Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

TICKETS

For more information, you can call the box office at (616) 454-4771 ext. 10

