GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Charlotte Checkers in overtime Friday.

Playing at the Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids, the Griffins beat the Checkers 3-2.



The victory means the Griffins are trailing the Chicago Wolves by two points for the Central Division title.

