KCAS Pets of the Week: Lambo and pair of kittens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meet Lambo and a pair of kittens, this week’s featured pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter.\

First, meet Lambo. A 3-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix who was surrendered when his owner could no longer care for him. He loves to snuggle, belly rubs and is just an overall laid back pup.

Next, meet a pair of kittens who are not yet ready to be adopted, but they should be ready to find a home just in time for Empty the Shelters day on April 29.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation, a Grand Rapids-based nonprofit, will pay all adoption fees for cats and dogs at 65 shelters and rescue organizations around Michigan.

To learn more about them or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

