Barn organizes memorial after devastating fire

LOWELL TOWNHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been an emotional week for the Barn for Equine Learning. Saturday, they’ll host a proper memorial for the 13 horses killed in an early-morning fire on April 8.

The horses were truly a part of their family, so the grieving process will take time, but the group says the ceremony will help them move forward.

“The 13 souls we lost were not only a part of my life from young years, they each had such different and wonderful personalities. But they touched so many lives,” co-director Kat Welton told 24 Hour News 8 Friday.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office believes they will have an exact cause sometime shortly after Easter, but still consider the fire a criminal investigation.

Many of the people who had the opportunity to work with the horses have expressed their condolences through phone calls, emails and Facebook messages.

Plus, a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the barn has received more than $32,000 in donations.

“People that have never met us, people maybe we’ve met really briefly and had a small impact on their lives, but just so many people have reached out and just shared their compassion and generosity with us,” co-director Shana McGovern said.

More information on Saturday’s memorial can be found on the barn’s website.

