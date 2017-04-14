Barn organizes memorial after devastating fire

The Barn for Equine Learning will host service Saturday to honor 13 horses killed

Lynsey Mukomel Published: Updated:
Undated courtesy photo of one of the 13 horses killed in a fire at the Barn for Equine Learning in Lowell Township on April 8, 2017.

LOWELL TOWNHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been an emotional week for the Barn for Equine Learning. Saturday, they’ll host a proper memorial for the 13 horses killed in an early-morning fire on April 8.

The horses were truly a part of their family, so the grieving process will take time, but the group says the ceremony will help them move forward.

“The 13 souls we lost were not only a part of my life from young years, they each had such different and wonderful personalities. But they touched so many lives,” co-director Kat Welton told 24 Hour News 8 Friday.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office believes they will have an exact cause sometime shortly after Easter, but still consider the fire a criminal investigation.

The Barn for Equine Learning, memorial
A memorial outside The Barn for Equine Learning in Lowell Township after a fire killed 13 therapy horses. (April 9, 2017)

Many of the people who had the opportunity to work with the horses have expressed their condolences through phone calls, emails and Facebook messages.

Plus, a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the barn has received more than $32,000 in donations.

“People that have never met us, people maybe we’ve met really briefly and had a small impact on their lives, but just so many people have reached out and just shared their compassion and generosity with us,” co-director Shana McGovern said.

More information on Saturday’s memorial can be found on the barn’s website.