Lowes apologizes to GR woman for inappropriate email

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lowes has fired the customer service representative who sent a Grand Rapids woman a vulgar and threatening email.

Friday, an executive with company called Sarah Caceres and profusely apologized and told her the representative had been fired. Lowes also said they will include a $150 gift card for Caceres’ trouble.

Caceres went to Lowe’s Home Improvement website and asked an online representative about sink parts. The chat lasted about 10 minutes and the representative could not find what she was looking for, so she marked the experience as “unsatisfactory.”

But a few minutes later, she received an email from a now-disabled Gmail account that read, “listen, mother f—–, I’m not a machine. F— you, I know where you live and you need to learn how to be patient, stupid.”

In a statement, Lowes claimed that the representative was employed by a third-party and has been terminated. The statement said the company found the behavior “unacceptable and reprehensible.”

“You know an apology, that’s just what I really wanted. An apology to know that yes, they understood that it happened and yes, it was addressed. Now I know it was addressed so I feel more comfortable,” Caceres said.

