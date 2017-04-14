MSP searching for missing teen with autism

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen with autism from Van Buren County.

Troopers say 18-year-old Shawn Thomas Cappaccio was last seen at his Paw Paw Township home around 6 a.m. Thursday. Cappaccio, who is believed to have Asperger syndrome, is believed to be in danger based on prior threats and actions he has made.

Cappaccio is described as a white man with a medium build, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown, shaggy hair that is ear length, brown eyes, and wears black framed glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie that resembled leather.

Police say Cappaccio may try to hide in wooded areas and may avoid contact and detection. Anyone with information is asked to call Van Buren County Dispatch at 269.657.3101 or Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post at 269.657.5551.

