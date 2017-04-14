Perfect holiday flowers at Romence Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the weather we’ve been having, we’re definitely thinking Spring! Temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s gives some of us an itch to do some planting!

Romence Gardens has got you covered. Great ideas if you want to give the gift of flowers or just want to plant some pots to put outside your door… take a look in the video above!

Romence Gardens is a locally owned, family business. Katey’s the third generation that’s running the place – her grandfather started Romence 85 years ago!

Romence Gardens

265 Lakeside Dr NE, Grand Rapids

Perennial sale: buy 4 plants, get the 5th free through April 22

