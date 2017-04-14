Prelim report: Driver in deadly wrong-way crash was ‘super drunk’

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) – The woman who caused a deadly wrong-way crash on US-131 in February was “super drunk,” preliminary reports have revealed.

Jane Slotesma’s blood alcohol level was .25 at the time of the Feb. 23 crash, according to a preliminary State of Michigan traffic crash report which was available online Friday. However, Michigan State Police say it is waiting on the final toxicology reports from the medical examiner before they release the final number. It’s unclear on when that may be available.

Drivers with a BAC over .17 are considered super drunk in Michigan; the legal limit is .08. A source last month told 24 Hour News 8 investigators had determined Slotsema, 25, was intoxicated.

Slotsema was driving south on northbound US-131 in Wyoming when she hit 27-year-old Jonathon Yarrington’s car near the 28th Street exit. They both died at the scene.

Slotsema traveled the wrong way on the highway for about 2.5 miles before the crash, Michigan State Police later concluded. MSP believe she entered the highway at the Franklin Street exit ramp.

Yarrington left behind two young sons and a fiancée. Slotsema was one of six children; she also left behind a boyfriend.

