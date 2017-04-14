Target recalls Easter toys over serious ingestion concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Target is recalling more than half a million Easter toys over concerns that it could block a child’s stomach if ingested.

The recall involves 560,000 water-absorbing Easter toys including Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino Egg.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, if the small toys are ingested, they can expand inside a child’s body, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life threatening.

In order to remove the toy from the body, surgery is required although it is possible the toys might not show up on an X-ray, the recall states.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says no injuries have been reported so far.

The recalled Easter toys were sold at Target stores nationwide from February 2017 through March 2017 for about $1. The Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the packing. Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016 on the label inside the product’s packaging.

Consumers who purchased the toys should return it to any Target store for a full refund. Read more about the recall here.

