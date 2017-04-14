The new Holland thrift store is unlike any other

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – A brand new (and very large) thrift store will be having a grand opening in Holland in just one week, and you’re invited!
Although, there’s an even bigger story behind this new store… the Gateway Center is a store, but also a training center for homeless men and women in recovery through the Holland Rescue Mission.
The community is really excited about the opening, because you can shop and find awesome deals there, donate goods, and all of it helps others… take a look in the video above!
The Gateway Center Grand Opening
- April 21st and 22nd
- Raffling off a BMW and more big prizes
- FREE food
- 661 E 24th St, Holland
- (616) 396-2200
- Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pg/hrmgatewaycenter/about/?ref=page_internal
- Website: http://hollandrescue.org/thrift-store/