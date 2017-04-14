Tulip Time: Dutch dances, tulip tours, and Vince Gill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 8-day Tulip Time festival features Dutch dances, tulip city tours, several parades, and other family-fun activities! While the festival officially starts on Saturday, there are a couple events happening Thursday and Friday including Dutch dancing at Centennial.

Runners will participate in the Tulip Time Run starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Kollen Park.

Following the runners, the Volksparade steps off at 2 p.m. on May 10 and the Kinderparade, featuring over 7,000 kids in Dutch costumes, begins at 2 p.m. May 11.

Last but not least, the Muziekparade will be the final parade on May 13 at 2 p.m.

Also this year, special music guest, Vince Gill, will perform at Central Wesleyan Auditorium at 7pm.

Come celebrate all of the tradition while enjoying all the new and different entertainment options May 6-14!

Tulip Time Festival

74 W. 8th Street, Holland

www.tuliptime.com

616-396-4221

