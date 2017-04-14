Woman sentenced for downtown GR fatal stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is heading to prison in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in downtown Grand Rapids.

Kawonda Mendez was sentenced to 10 to 45 years in prison on a count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of 40-year-old Scott David Morton. She had pled no contest.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but it is treated as a guilty plea at sentencing.

The stabbing happened at The Globe Apartment, which are located in the 300 block of Commerce Avenue SW near Ionia Avenue, in August 2016.

Police said the stabbing stemmed from a domestic situation.

