GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A wooden post fell off a truck and directly through the windshield of a car in Grand Rapids Friday morning.

The incident happened on 28th Street between Breton Road and Kalamazoo Avenue around 9 a.m.

Grand Rapids police say the driver of the car was fortunately not hurt, but the car was visibly damaged.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew working to gather more information about how the post fell off the truck which was carrying several of them at the time.

