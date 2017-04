GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,600 people are without power on Grand Rapids’ West Side Saturday.

According to Consumers Energy’s outage map, the outage happened at 4:22 p.m. and affects 1,685 customers. Power is expected to be back on around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Consumers Energy tells 24 Hour News 8 that crews are investigating to determine the cause of the outage.

