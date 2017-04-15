Deputies: 1 killed in Crockery Twp. crash

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say one person was killed in a rollover crash near Nunica Friday evening.

It happened at 7:19 p.m. on 120th Avenue, north of State Road in Crockery Township.

Deputies say the driver was pinned in the vehicle and unresponsive when crews arrived. The vehicle had rolled into a ditch.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was extricated but was pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities are withholding the driver’s name pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.

