Deputies: Infant left alone in vehicle while father drank

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies say a man was arrested for leaving an infant alone in a vehicle while he was inside a business drinking.

Deputies were called to the business in 100 block of Avenue A in Springfield around 12:45 a.m. When they arrived, they saw the 1-year-old alone in the vehicle with no one around. Deputies say the child was not injured.

Authorities found the child’s father inside the business, who told them he went inside to have a drink. The 32-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested on child neglect charges.

Deputies contacted Child Protective Services before turning the child over to its mother, who was not aware of the incident.

