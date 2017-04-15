Grandville PD: 1 in custody after deadly stabbing

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grandville police say a man was stabbed to death early Saturday morning, and a person of interest is in custody.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. at Grandmark Lodging at 3300 28th Street SW. Police were called to the scene on a report of a possible abduction.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been stabbed to death. The person of interest contacted police, and officers say that person is in custody. Police say no other suspects are at large.

Police are withholding the victim’s name pending family notification.

Employees at the motel say the man’s body was found outside in front of the building. A 24 Hour News 8 crew on-scene saw investigators from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety collecting evidence in front of the building.

Workers at the motel say the two people involved in the incident were staying at the motel, but that information has not been confirmed by police. It is not clear what relationship the two people had, if any.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grandville Police Department tip line at 616.538.3002, extension 2, or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

