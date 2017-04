BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ionia County Saturday night, according to Ionia County dispatchers.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on Riverside Drive in Boston Township, east of Lowell. It’s unknown at this time what led up to the crash.

Riverside Drive between Montcalm Avenue SE and Kyser Road is closed while authorities investigate the crash. Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit