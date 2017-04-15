Muskegon police investigate infant’s daycare death

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon police are investigating the death of a baby boy whose mother says she found him lifeless when she went to pick him up from daycare.

The mother Bryanna Reasonover identified the baby as 1-year-old Korey Brown. She says he was found dead Friday morning at Keysha Keepers home daycare located in the 700 block of Catherine Avenue in Muskegon.

Reasonover said she had dropped off three children to be cared for at the daycare Thursday night and went to pick them up after work the next morning.

She entered the home and found Korey unresponsive in a “Pack ‘n Play,” she said.

“I”m like ‘What happened to my baby?” Reasonover said.

Muskegon police confirmed that officers were looking into a child’s death, but investigators handling the case were not immediately available to answer questions about the investigation into what happened to the baby. Reasonover said an autopsy was scheduled.

When 24 Hour News 8 contacted a phone number listed for Keysha Keepers, a woman who identified herself as the owner’s daughter called for her mother. The phone disconnected once she told her “the news” was on the phone. A voicemail left when a reporter called back went unreturned as of 9 p.m. Saturday.

Keysha Keepers is a relatively newly licensed daycare provider. State records show owner Keysha Collins was granted a license on Nov. 18, 2016. There were no violations on the online record which listed the license status as “ACTIVE”.

Reasonover said she wants answers.

“I want to… find out what happened,” she said.

Korey’s family was planning a Saturday evening vigil outside of the daycare where he died.

