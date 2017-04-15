Police seek suspect in Saugatuck Twp. armed robbery

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Saugatuck Township are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Saugatuck-Douglas police say the robbery happened at 10:07 p.m. Friday, April 7 at the Lakeshore Convenience Store at 155 Blue Star Highway.

Police say the suspect entered the store, implied he had a gun and demanded money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, believed to be in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slender to medium build and darker facial hair. He was last seen wearing a green or gray work-style jacket with the hood up, jeans and mud covered work boots.

Police say he left the scene with a female passenger southbound in a red, full-size pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department at 269.857.4339 or Silent Observer at 800.554.3633.

