Man fatally stabbed at Allendale Twp. mobile home park

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at a mobile home park in Ottawa County Saturday night.

It happened in the 11500 block of Boyne Boulevard at the Allendale Meadows Mobile Home Park in Allendale Township.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies on scene told 24 Hour News 8 that the man was fatally stabbed and they aren’t releasing his name pending family notification.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, according to deputies on scene.

It’s unknown what led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew at the scene and will post updates as they become available.

