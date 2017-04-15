Tax Day demonstrators demand that Trump release tax returns

CHICAGO (AP) — Protesters took to the streets in dozens of cities nationwide Saturday to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, saying Americans deserve to know about his business ties and potential conflicts of interest.

Organizers said the protests — dubbed the Tax March — were scheduled in nearly 150 cities.

Hundreds of people in Grand Rapids marched downtown Saturday demanding Trump release his tax returns. Among the protesters were state Rep. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, and 2018 gubernatorial Democratic candidate Gretchen Whitmer.

“For years, all presidents have released their taxes. Matter of fact, all presidential candidates have released their taxes. Donald Trump promised when he ran that he would release his taxes. We have yet to see them. It’s time he kept his word,” Kent County Democratic Party Chair Frank Lynn said at Saturday’s rally.

Trump is the first major party nominee in more than 40 years not to release his tax returns, saying it was because he was under audit. He later said that voters don’t care.

“We do care. We want to see his taxes,” said Ann Demerlis, who was among hundreds who marched in Philadelphia from City Hall to an area in front of historic Independence Hall, carrying signs and chanting “We want your taxes now!”

“It’s possible that he can now show his taxes, because his current taxes are not being audited,” said Demerlis.

Trump, who spent the morning at his Florida golf course, avoided several hundred protesters when his motorcade took a circuitous route back to Mar-A-Lago, his Palm Beach, Florida, estate. Protesters marched across the bridge that divides West Palm Beach and Palm Beach, chanting and hoisting signs that read “Don the Con,” ”Go back to New York,” ”Show your taxes!” and “Show me the money!”

In Washington, D.C., one of Trump’s sharpest critics in the House spoke to protesters at the U.S. Capitol just before they set off on a march to the National Mall. Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, of California, said there’s nothing to prevent Trump from releasing his income taxes and that “the simple truth is he’s got a lot to hide.”

“If he thinks he can get away with playing king, he’s got another thought coming,” Waters said.

Earlier, Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, called on Trump to ‘knock off the secrecy and said people have “a basic right to know whether the president pays his fair share.”

For four decades, presidents and major party nominees have released some of their tax returns, with the exception of Gerald Ford. Trump’s break with precedent has raised questions about possible conflicts of interest.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, of New York, has said Trump’s refusal to release his returns could hinder Republicans’ prospects for a rewrite of the tax code.

Protesters began converging on Cambridge Common in Massachusetts, where they also plan to call on the all-Democratic Massachusetts Congressional delegation to oppose Trump’s budget proposal. They say the proposed cuts to health care, education, transportation are cruel and inhumane.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, on Friday posted an online video urging Congress to force Trump to release the returns. Democrats are pushing for a vote on a bill from Rep. Anna Eshoo, a Democrat from California, which would require the president and all major-party nominees to publicly disclose their previous three years of tax returns with the Office of Government Ethics or the Federal Election Commission.

Republicans also have rebuffed Democrats’ efforts to get the House Ways and Means Committee to act. It has legal authority to obtain confidential tax records, and could vote to make them public.

Tuesday is the deadline for taxpayers to file returns.

Associated Press writers Sue Haigh in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Sophia Tareen in Chicago; Ron Todt in Philadelphia; Jill Colvin in Florida; and Darlene Superville in Washington, D.C. contributed to this story. 24 Hour News 8 web staff also contributed to this story.

