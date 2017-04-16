Deputies: Child, 11, accidentally shot in Jamestown Twp.

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they say a child was accidentally shot Saturday evening.

It happened in the 1400 block of Angling Road in Georgetown Township.

Deputies say several people were target shooting a short distance away from the child’s home. One of the bullets missed the backstop and struck the the 11-year-old in the upper body as she was playing in her backyard. Family members took her to St. Mary’s Hospital, and she was then transferred to DeVos Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Deputies confiscated several weapons believed to be involved in the incident, but say everyone is cooperating with the investigation.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

