KDPS: 3 stolen cars found, suspect arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo say a man arrested Sunday is suspected of stealing three vehicles.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers noticed a suspicious occupied vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel in the 3800 block of East Cork Street, off of Sprinkle Road around 9 a.m. They soon realized it had been reported stolen elsewhere in Kalamazoo County.

Their investigation soon led them to a second stolen vehicle in the area of Lake Street and Olmstead Road — less than two miles away, according to Google Maps. That one had been stolen in the city.

Around 4 p.m., officers found their suspect in the area of South Westnedge Avenue near East Cork Street, about three miles from the hotel. When they arrested him, they recovered a third stolen vehicle.

Police said the 22-year-old suspect is being held on several warrants, but did not specify the nature of those warrants. KDPS says “various” charges, including auto theft, are being sought against him.

The suspect’s name was not released Sunday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

