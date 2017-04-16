Neighbors: ‘Rapid gunfire’ before girl, 11, shot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An 11-year-old girl is expected to be OK after she was accidentally shot in the back near Hudsonville — apparently by people who were shooting target practice in the area.

The girl’s father told 24 Hour News 8 she underwent surgery at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on Sunday morning and doctors were able to remove the bullet, which was lodged between two nerves and a main artery.

Neighbors along Angling Road in Jamestown Township say shooting isn’t uncommon in the area, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worried about their safety or property.

They said that early Saturday afternoon, it sounded like a firing range and it was difficult to determine from which direction the flurry of shots was coming.

“It was just rapid gunfire. It wasn’t very well organized. It was definitely not one person at a time. It was definitely multiple people at a time,” neighbor Ania Bareman said.

She said the gunfire was so frequent she was concerned about going outside.

“There was lots of shooting going on. And it was like, at first I thought it was like automatic weapons,” Jim Herrmann, another resident, said.

During that time, the 11-year-old was jumping on a trampoline in her backyard. Her dad told 24 Hour News 8 that she came running into the house in a panic, saying her arms were numb. She had been shot in her back shoulder.

Neighbors say it’s a wakeup call.

“Yes, it was for a lot of people that don’t understand gun safety,” Ania Bareman, the neighbor, said.

Some feel it’s a serious enough issue to take up with the township.

“Too many people shooting at one time. … If the property owner wants to shoot in target practice, that’s fine but having a bunch of friends over and like a gun club, that doesn’t belong here,” Tim Bareman, another neighbor, said.

Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker said investigators have located three people who were shooting in the area at the time the girl was injured. The department will forward the case to the prosecutor’s office, which will decide what, if any, charges are appropriate.

