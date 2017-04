Catholic devotees attend Easter Sunday rites in the town of Novogrudok, 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of the capital Minsk, Belarus, on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Easter Sunday is celebrated to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Brave the wind Catholic devotees carry gonfalons during Easter Sunday rites in the town of Novogrudok, 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of the capital Minsk, Belarus, on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Easter Sunday is celebrated to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

In this photo taken late night on Saturday, April 15, 2017, volunteers dressed as ancient Roman guards fall inside of the church of St. Michael in central Bosnian town of Vares, 50 kms north of Sarajevo. Men dressed as ancient Roman guards celebrated Easter where an unusual traditional re-enactment symbolising the rising of Christ from the dead takes place every year. As the Easter mass is celebrated, the guards fall dead and later rise again, in a symbolic re-enactment of the death and resurrection of Jesus. (AP Photo/Amel Emric)

Bosnian worshipers say their prayers during Easter service in the Orthodox church in Bosnian town of Banja Luka, on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Across the world Christians are celebrating Easter, commemorating the day followers believe that Jesus was resurrected more than 2,000 years ago.(AP Photo/Radivoje Pavicic)

Members of the Hungarian folk dance ensemble Lajta from the City of Mosonmagyarovar perform during Easter Sunday festivities in Skanzen open-air museum of ethnography in Szentendre, 10 kms north of Budapest, Hungary, Sunday April 16, 2017. (Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP)

Indian Christians participate in Easter Sunday rituals at a Church in Gauhati, India, Sunday, April 16, 2017. Christians make up about 2.3 percent of India's population of 1.26 billion. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Indian Christian devotees offer prayers at a church on Easter Sunday in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 16, 2017. Christians make up about 2.3 percent of India's population of 1.26 billion. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Iraqi Christians attend Easter mass at Mar Youssif Chaldean Church in Baghdad Sunday, April 16, 2017. The Chaldean Church is an Eastern Rite church affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

A Christian militiaman takes communion during Easter mass in Qaraqosh, Iraq, Sunday, April 16 2017. The town has been gutted by Islamic State militants. Now under government control, residents have not returned. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

A Christian militiaman stands guard during Easter mass in Qaraqosh, Iraq, Sunday, April 16 2017. The town has been gutted by Islamic State militants. Now under government control, residents have not returned. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Christian pilgrims light candles during the Easter Sunday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 16, 2017. Millions of Christians around the world are celebrating Easter commemorating the day when according to Christian tradition Jesus was resurrected in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

Christian clergymen hold candles during the Easter Sunday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many Christians to be the site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 16, 2017. Millions of Christians around the world are celebrating Easter commemorating the day when according to Christian tradition Jesus was resurrected in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

Kosovo Serb Orthodox woman holds her baby as other believers hold candles during an Easter vigil mass in the monastery of Gracanica during an Easter service, Kosovo on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Across the world, Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter, commemorating the day followers believe that Jesus was resurrected more than 2,000 years ago. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Pakistani police officer stand guard at St. Patric church, where Christians attend an early morning Easter service in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, April 16, 2017. Christians across the world are celebrating Easter, commemorating the day followers believe Jesus was resurrected in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Pakistani Christians attend an early morning Easter service at St. Patrick church in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, April 16, 2017. Christians across the world are celebrating Easter, commemorating the day followers believe Jesus was resurrected in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

A Pakistani Christian woman prays during an Easter service at Catholic Sacred Heart Cathedral chruch in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, April 16, 2017. Christians across the world are celebrating Easter, commemorating the day followers believe Jesus was resurrected in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Pakistani Christians attend early morning Easter service at Cathedral Church of Resurrection in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, April 16, 2017. Christians across the world are celebrating Easter, commemorating the day followers believe Jesus was resurrected in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Pakistani Christians attend Easter service at Saint John's Cathedral Church in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, April 16, 2017. Christians across the world are celebrating Easter, commemorating the day followers believe Jesus was resurrected in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

Faithful kneel under falling rain to pray during an Easter Sunday Mass at a remote chapel in the village of Glupianka, Poland, Sunday, April 16, 2017. The temperature has fallen to around 4 degree Celsius (39.2 Fahrenheit) and rain has hit the area during Easter celebrations.(AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)

A Russian Orthodox believer holds candles during the Easter service in Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, April 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, second right in background, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's wife Svetlana, third right, and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, right, attend the Easter service in Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, center, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, leads the Easter Resurrection Service outside the Patriarchal Cathedral of St. George in Istanbul, early Sunday, April 16, 2017. Bartholomew I led hundreds of worshippers at a midnight liturgy to celebrate Easter. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

Ukrainian Orthodox believers attend an Orthodox Easter service in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra church, also known as the Kiev Monastery of the Caves, in the capital city of Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, April 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth waves to onlookers as she leaves the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England, Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

From left, Britain's Princesses Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge arrive to attend the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England, Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Eduardo Escobar, of the Queens borough of New York, attracts attention with a homemade bonnet that he calls "my Easter enchanted," during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival, Sunday April 16, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Catherine Pleckaitis, from Glastonbury, Conn., wears flower design bonnet as she mingles during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Clergy line up to enter for services at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, where President Donald Trump and family are attending Easter services, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart after Easter services at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Pope Francis arrives to celebrate the Easter Mass, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 16, 2017 (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)