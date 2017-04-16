Rockford’s Johnny Agar featured on ‘Nightly News’

(WOOD) — A Rockford man and his father were featured on “NBC Nightly News” Sunday after completing a half-Ironman race in Florida.

Together, Johnny Agar, who has cerebral palsy, and his father Jeff Agar have participated in a number of races in West Michigan.

They first tried the notoriously grueling Ironman race in Hawaii last year, but didn’t finish. So they tried again. And this time, they did it — five minutes under their goal time.

Watch the “Inspiring America” report from NBC’s Maya Rodriguez:

>>App users: Click here to watch the “Nightly News” report

