Sports OT: New MSU hockey coach Danton Cole





EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State’s new hockey coach is a familiar face in East Lansing — and in West Michigan.

Danton Cole was introduced as the Spartans’ head coach on Tuesday.

As a player, Cole helped lead the Spartans to a national championship in 1986. He played eight season in the NHL, during which time he won a Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils in 1995, and finished his playing career with the Grand Rapids Griffins. He was an assistant coach for the Griffins, then led the Muskegon Fury to the UHL championship in 2002, and then returned to be the Griffins’ head coach until 2005. In recent years, he has coached in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

More than a decade ago, Cole told 24 Hour News 8’s Larry Figurski that coaching at MSU was his dream job. Tuesday, he said it was just too good to pass up now.

==Above, Cole talks about returning to his alma mater as head coach.==

