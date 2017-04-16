To The Point: Rep. Amash and Sen. Peters





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Political Reporter Rick Albin spoke with Rep. Justin Amash and Sen. Gary Peters about everything from health care to what happens next in Syria.

Amash, R-Grand Rapids, talked about the defeat of the replacement for the Affordable Care Act, a bill he and his Freedom Caucus did not support.

“I’m not pleased until we resolve this whole thing and the bill that was presented would have made Obamacare permanent. It would have taken the existing system and essentially made it a permanent part of law and in some ways make it worse. For those who are sickest and most vulnerable wouldn’t of had premiums coming down for the average person and the person out there who is having their premium go up,” Amash said.

Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, talked about the current situation in Syria and the Trump administration’s response.

“I supported the attack on the base. I thought it was warranted, it was proportional and it was certainly confined as well to a very specific target. Given what Assad had done, gassing his people, the chemical weapons attack is certainly horrific to see that and is something we cannot tolerate anywhere in the world. The use of chemical weapons, which is why we have United Nations treaties prohibiting that. We need to enforce those rules,” Peters said.

On this April 16, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” Political Reporter Rick Albin talks to Amash and Peters on what’s going on in Washington and beyond.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

