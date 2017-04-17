Authorities search for source of ‘boom’ reported in W. MI

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The search is on for the source of a big boom that rattled windows and nerves in greater Grand Rapids Saturday night.

24 Hour News 8 received hundreds reports of a loud sound about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, mostly centered around the Grandville and Wyoming areas. Kent County dispatchers said they also handled dozens of calls about the loud explosion-type sound.

Facebook exploded as well, with numerous posts to the WOOD TV8 page. “Felt like a bomb going off,” was a common comment.

A day and a half later, we still don’t know what it was, but we do know what it wasn’t.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said Monday there was nothing within 100 miles weather related that would have caused the noise.

Experts at the Chaffee Planetarium in Grand Rapids also said it probably didn’t come from high up in the sky. The sound was more localized than one caused by something like a meteor, they concluded.

So what was it? Local police are taking tips, but they don’t have much to go on. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

