DeGraaf Interiors: making the old and new come together

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – DeGraaf Interiors has been a part of many transformations of downtown buildings, and they understand the intricacies of sometimes making the old and new come together, to create something beautiful.

For example, DeGraaf Interiors made The Rowe what it is today. What used to be an empty, worn out building is now home of one of the hottest new breweries in Grand Rapids.

Click on the video above to see some of the spaces in The Rowe DeGraaf has transformed.

DeGraaf Interiors has three locations if you’re looking for help with a project. They have a showroom in Hudsonville, a premium discount outlet in Grand Rapids, and a design center in Cascade.

They have a number of spring sales going on right now – spring is a great time to buy and take advantage of in-store rebates too.

DeGraaf Interiors

www.degraafinteriors.com

6450 28th Ave, Ste J – Hudsonville

5282 Plainfield Ave NE – Grand Rapids

1144 E. Paris Ave SE #1A – Cascade

Spring sales with Karastan, Shaw & Mohawk

In-store rebates for as much as $1,000 off

