First Cider Week kicks off in Grand Rapids





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday marks the start of Grand Rapids’ first Cider Week.

Apples are big business in Michigan: Our state is the second-largest producer in the country and a lot of those apples come from family farms in West Michigan.

The big apple industry has also given rise to a robust cider industry. Each year, the large Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition is held in Grand Rapids, and Cider Week is coinciding with that event.

There will be cider tastings and specials at shops, bars and restaurants around town all week. Saturday afternoon, the event wraps up with the Cider Week GR Blue Bridge Festival downtown. The $25 tickets for that event can be purchased online.

==Above, Paul Vander Heide, the owner of Vander Mill in Grand Rapids, discusses what you can find around town during Cider Week.==

—–

Online:

CiderWeekGR.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

