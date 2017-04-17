Frank W. Abagnale teams up with AARP to fight fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Between the ages of 16 and 21, he successfully posed as an airline pilot, an attorney, a doctor and cashed millions in fraudulent checks. In case you didn’t read the best-selling book…spoiler alert…he got caught, and his exploits were depicted in the movie Catch Me If You Can, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

For over 40 years, Frank W. Abagnale has advised the FBI on how to outsmart con artists. He is one of the world’s most respected authorities on forgery, embezzlement and secure documents. Now, he’s joined forces with the AARP Fraud Watch Network to help you learn how to spot and avoid scams so you can protect yourself and your family.

Fraud Watch presentation

Fraud Watch Network: “The Con Artists’ Playbook”. An interactive workshop on the psychology behind ID theft, fraud & scams.

April 24th

2-3:30pm

Shuler Books

2660 28th Street SE, GR.

Free to attend

Please RSVP at 1-877-926-8300

LEARN MORE: http://aarp.cvent.com/events/aarp-mi-fraud-watch-network-grand-rapids-mi-4-24-17/event-summary-8d6077e0fcbb4bbe9814fe4f9ec8c615.aspx

